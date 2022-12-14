1923's Jennifer Ehle And Aminah Nieves On The Abusive Schools In The Yellowstone Prequel [Exclusive Interview]

The following post contains mild spoilers for episode 1 of "1923."

"1923," the second "Yellowstone" prequel (following in the footsteps of "1883"), is about to give us a look at life in the early twentieth century for the Dutton family, their ranch, and the people around them. Harrison Ford stars as Jacob Dutton, who runs the family's ranch with his wife Cara, played by Helen Mirren. They're joined by John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) and Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), the sons of Tim McGraw's character in "1883." But the Duttons aren't the only characters the new series follows.

In the first episode, viewers will meet Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), a young indigenous woman who is forced to stay at a boarding school for her people run by the Catholic church. It's a cruel place where young women are treated like animals, forced to speak English, and beaten for any perceived infraction. We also meet one of Teonna's teachers, Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle), who is not only abusive to her, but is herself abused by her superior, Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché).

I recently got a chance to speak to Nieves and Ehle about their roles in the Paramount+ series, the history of these schools, and creator Taylor Sheridan's writing.