1923 Trailer: Harrison Ford Joins The Yellowstone Family

It's a good time to be Taylor Sheridan right now. After the filmmaker's breakout success on the big screen, penning the scripts for "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water" before making his directorial debut with "Wind River" (which, by the way, is now set to receive a sequel, as well), Sheridan promptly took his talents to television. Steadily building out a streaming empire with the debut of the Western "Yellowstone" in 2018, the dad-friendly franchise that apparently does gangbuster business among its core demographic has since expanded to include the prequel series "1883." Oh, and let's not forget, this all comes in addition to Sheridan's Jeremy Renner-starring "Mayor of Kingstown" and this past weekend's release of "Tulsa King" (which /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed here).

Not content to let "Yellowstone" rule the streaming space with five total seasons (and counting), Paramount+ has released a new trailer for yet another prequel series/spin-off: "1923," which comes with the added star power of acting legends Helen Mirren and none other than Harrison Ford. Originally titled "1932" before Sheridan & Company decided to wind back the clocks by another decade (honestly, if only every tough creative decision could be fixed as easily as switching two numbers around in a title), "1923" will tell the story of a different generation of the Dutton family in what's turned into a veritable saga about the American Midwest. Check out the new trailer below!