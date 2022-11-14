1923 Trailer: Harrison Ford Joins The Yellowstone Family
It's a good time to be Taylor Sheridan right now. After the filmmaker's breakout success on the big screen, penning the scripts for "Sicario" and "Hell or High Water" before making his directorial debut with "Wind River" (which, by the way, is now set to receive a sequel, as well), Sheridan promptly took his talents to television. Steadily building out a streaming empire with the debut of the Western "Yellowstone" in 2018, the dad-friendly franchise that apparently does gangbuster business among its core demographic has since expanded to include the prequel series "1883." Oh, and let's not forget, this all comes in addition to Sheridan's Jeremy Renner-starring "Mayor of Kingstown" and this past weekend's release of "Tulsa King" (which /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed here).
Not content to let "Yellowstone" rule the streaming space with five total seasons (and counting), Paramount+ has released a new trailer for yet another prequel series/spin-off: "1923," which comes with the added star power of acting legends Helen Mirren and none other than Harrison Ford. Originally titled "1932" before Sheridan & Company decided to wind back the clocks by another decade (honestly, if only every tough creative decision could be fixed as easily as switching two numbers around in a title), "1923" will tell the story of a different generation of the Dutton family in what's turned into a veritable saga about the American Midwest. Check out the new trailer below!
Watch the 1923 trailer
America has "Yellowstone" fever and the only prescription is more cowbell ... and more spin-offs and prequels, of course. With Harrison Ford on board as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren cast as Cara Dutton, "1923" looks like it will bring all the familiar Western trappings that audiences have come to expect from this overwhelmingly successful streaming franchise. Looking right at home in a cowboy hat and tattered cowboy clothes, Ford's role in this series marks his first major television appearance (as long as we're not counting his cameo in 1993's "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicle" or, God forbid, reprising his role as Han Solo in "The Star Wars Holiday Special" TV movie, of course). In addition to Mirren, the series also features Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, and "Game of Thrones" veteran Jerome Flynn.
"1923" will premiere on Paramount+ December 18, 2022, with the rest of the series airing weekly exclusively on the streaming service starting on January 1, 2023.
'1923,' the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.