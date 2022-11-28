1923 Trailer: Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Star In The Yellowstone Prequel
If you thought the "Yellowstone" franchise couldn't appeal to American dads any harder, you were wrong — dead wrong. The upcoming prequel series, "1923," has dropped a trailer that includes everything dads love: gritty Western storytelling, stone-faced grizzled old men speaking poetically, and Harrison freaking Ford. Ford joining the "Yellowstone" franchise is a pretty big deal, given how rarely this bonafide movie star blesses the small screen. If that wasn't enough to get every history buff, "Indiana Jones" fan, and middle-aged father thrilled beyond belief, the series also stars Helen Mirren and Timothy Dalton. It looks like Dalton is playing the villain opposite Ford's heroic character, which is the stuff of fanboy dreams. Han Solo and James Bond facing off in the Prohibition-era west? Yes, please.
"Yellowstone" is wildly popular, with a sixth season already in the works and a whole stable of spin-offs in production. Like its successful spin-off sibling, "1883," "1923" is named after the year in which it takes place, which is a tiny bit annoying to anyone trying to optimize SEO or search for the series without also getting every other result related to the year. (C'mon Paramount! Call it "Yellowstone 1923" or something. Throw me a bone here.)
Irritating naming convention aside, "1923" looks like another great addition to the "Yellowstone" family of shows, with a cast that's impressive even for this already star-studded franchise.
Watch the trailer for 1923
"1923" comes from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, who is also behind "1883" and the upcoming "1883: The Bass Reeves Story" starring David Oyelowo, as well as contemporary ranch story "6666." (He's also behind several other big Paramount+ shows like the Sylvester Stallone-starring "Tulsa King" and crime drama "Mayor of Kingstown.") "Yellowstone" stars Kevin Costner as a rancher in modern-day Wyoming, while "1883" follows his family back during the earliest days of the nation. "1883" starred country and western favorites Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill and ended after one season, though the Bass Reeves show means that "1883" will live on in an anthology format.
In "1923," Ford and Mirren will star as Jacob and Cara Dutton, who run the show's beloved ranch, and Dalton plays the "nefarious" Donald Whitfield. Joining them are James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, Michelle Randolph, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Robert Patrick, Sebastian Roché, Brian Geraghty, and Brandon Sklenar. That's right, Robert Patrick is here, too. The T-100 has entered the building.
"1923" premieres on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on December 18, 2022, and the next day in the U.K. and Australia. The rest of the season's eight episodes will debut weekly after that.