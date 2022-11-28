1923 Trailer: Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Star In The Yellowstone Prequel

If you thought the "Yellowstone" franchise couldn't appeal to American dads any harder, you were wrong — dead wrong. The upcoming prequel series, "1923," has dropped a trailer that includes everything dads love: gritty Western storytelling, stone-faced grizzled old men speaking poetically, and Harrison freaking Ford. Ford joining the "Yellowstone" franchise is a pretty big deal, given how rarely this bonafide movie star blesses the small screen. If that wasn't enough to get every history buff, "Indiana Jones" fan, and middle-aged father thrilled beyond belief, the series also stars Helen Mirren and Timothy Dalton. It looks like Dalton is playing the villain opposite Ford's heroic character, which is the stuff of fanboy dreams. Han Solo and James Bond facing off in the Prohibition-era west? Yes, please.

"Yellowstone" is wildly popular, with a sixth season already in the works and a whole stable of spin-offs in production. Like its successful spin-off sibling, "1883," "1923" is named after the year in which it takes place, which is a tiny bit annoying to anyone trying to optimize SEO or search for the series without also getting every other result related to the year. (C'mon Paramount! Call it "Yellowstone 1923" or something. Throw me a bone here.)

Irritating naming convention aside, "1923" looks like another great addition to the "Yellowstone" family of shows, with a cast that's impressive even for this already star-studded franchise.