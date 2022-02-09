Peacemaker Star Robert Patrick On Playing A Horrible Human Being [Interview]

How much did you and John talk about the history of the father-son relationship, or was it all in the writing?

Well, really it's a combination of both. James writes so well. Early on, you pick up what's going on. The signals are there, the signs are there. When John first saw me, we talked, I remember seeing he was shooting that scene where he is in his hospital gown on the first day, and I came to set to show James the hair I wanted to do. I wanted to do this hair going up like this, because the White Dragon costume goes up into two horns and I just wanted to kind of get that thing going. He was looking at my hair and everything, and then I was walking off, and [producer] Lars Winther, who's a good friend of mine, and he said, "Hey, you want to say hey to the big guy?" I said, "Yeah!"

I walked in, I saw John, and he's standing there in his hospital gown, and I said, "Hey man, how you doing? How's your arm?" Because I had hit him in his left elbow when we did "The Marine," the fight scene. He says, "Good. It's good." He was laughing, he knew what I was talking about. Because I felt terrible about that. I hit him with a pipe, and I remember when I hit him it was just awful. I could see it on his face like he was ready to kill me. But, we talked for a little bit. He was trying to shoot a scene and I was trying to say hello, and we talked a little bit. He was going, "Well, yeah, we got a lot of time to talk about things." And I said, "Yeah, yeah, yeah," so I left him to shoot the scene because he wanted to shoot.

We did not get into too much backstory. I felt and feel, and I bet he would back me up on this, I feel like there's a chemistry we have and it must be because we have known each other for this amount of time and have interacted over the 15 years. Not like we're best buddies or anything, but we know each other. We have a mutual respect for each other. I am a big admirer of John Cena, what he's accomplished in his lifetime. Early on when we were doing "The Marine," I had said to him, "You should be the next Terminator," and he remembered.

He remembered that, and I was very serious about it. I was like, "Dude, you would be so f**king perfect to be the next Terminator." And that could still happen for him. My admiration and respect for him is very intact. He's the leader, he's number one. He's a great guy. Everybody follows his example, he leads us into battle each episode, and his work ethic is just incredible. You have to admire that, and what he's done in his personal life as well. He's an accomplisher. He accomplishes new endeavors. He learns how to play a piano, does this, picks an instrument, does this, learns a language, does this. I think the guy knows seven languages. It's very admirable. He's an achiever.

Very admirable. With "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," it was so groundbreaking in visual effects. It laid the groundwork for a lot of these superhero films and shows. When you were working on that, did you have any idea it would lead to what we're seeing today?

Well, I knew that James Cameron was a brilliant man. I think James Gun is a brilliant man, and I think James Cameron is a brilliant man. I think they're in that class with the Elon Musks of the world in their prospective fields and where they lend their talents — I think they're groundbreaking artists.

I think that I am such a luddite, and I have a hard time with an iPhone, a computer and all this kind of stuff — God bless my wife, if she wasn't able to help me out with all the stuff that I do, I don't think I'd be able to do it — but as far as the effects and everything, when I read "Terminator 2," I read that script, it took me five hours to read it. I couldn't comprehend what the f**k was going on. I was like, "Jesus Christ, what? What the f**k?"

James Cameron was pushing the envelope. He knew exactly what he could do, what was available, and what would possibly be able to work if he pushed Steve "Spaz" Williams, Mark Dippé, Dennis Muran, and Industrial Light and Magic, if he pushed them to go to the next level with that liquid CGI element he had used in "The Abyss," as far as applying that to the liquid metal "Terminator." And he used it and overlapped it with the practical effects of Stan Winston and all the animatronic puppetry he has and designed and made for my character, and it's layered with physical stunts, my physical presence, and all that wrapped together is the effect of the movie.

That's what's so great about that character. It's like four parts: mine, Cameron, ILM, and Stan Winston. There are four elements, and my job was basically to figure out a way to tie it together, hold it together, keep it together, and continue moving the character forward. I was the face of the character, you know what I mean? I think that's why it holds up so well today.