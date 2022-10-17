1923: Everything We Know So Far About The Yellowstone Prequel Series

The "Yellowstone" universe is expanding with another prequel — because you simply cannot have too many stories about the Duttons.

Following up on the success of "1883," the former prequel from Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+, another Dutton-centric story will be unraveled on the small screen. Sheridan will helm the new prequel as showrunner and has recruited from amongst some of Hollywood's biggest names to tell this generation's story. "Yellowstone" has quickly turned into a flagship series for Paramount Network — it is a highly binge-worthy cowboy saga with a world impossible not to get swept up in. With anticipation for its prequel building now more than ever, here's all the information we have on "1923," the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel.