1923: Everything We Know So Far About The Yellowstone Prequel Series
The "Yellowstone" universe is expanding with another prequel — because you simply cannot have too many stories about the Duttons.
Following up on the success of "1883," the former prequel from Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+, another Dutton-centric story will be unraveled on the small screen. Sheridan will helm the new prequel as showrunner and has recruited from amongst some of Hollywood's biggest names to tell this generation's story. "Yellowstone" has quickly turned into a flagship series for Paramount Network — it is a highly binge-worthy cowboy saga with a world impossible not to get swept up in. With anticipation for its prequel building now more than ever, here's all the information we have on "1923," the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel.
What is 1923 about?
"1923" will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore their lives in the early 20th Century. The prequel takes place in the Prohibition era as Montana experiences a gradual economic collapse.
According to the official synopsis for the series, 1923 will "introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home." The shift in timeline appears to be designed to examine how the Dutton family dealt with the events in the aftermath of World War I and the early era of the Great Depression, which foreshadowed the nationwide depression that hit the country a decade later.
Meet the cast of 1923
"1923" will be led by Hollywood veterans Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who play Jacob and Cara Dutton, aka the husband-wife duo running Yellowstone ranch. Other cast members include James Badge Dale ("The Empty Man," "The Departed") will play John Dutton Sr., Jacob's right-hand man. Marley Shelton ("The Sandlot") plays John's wife, Emma, and Darren Mann ("Giant Little Ones") plays their son Jack. The only other reported member of the Dutton family is Brandon Sklenar ("Midway"), who plays Jacob's nephew Spencer. British stage actor Timothy Dalton ("The Living Daylights") has been roped in (via Variety) to play Donald Whitfield, a self-confident-but-nefarious man who always gets what he wants.
Other members of the cast include actors Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones"), Jennifer Ehle ("Pride and Prejudice"), Michelle Randolph, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Robert Patrick, and Sebastian Roché. Production on the series is currently underway in Montana.
When will 1923 the Yellowstone prequel release on Paramount+?
The "Yellowstone" prequel series is currently filming and is expected to arrive on the streamer in December 2022. "Yellowstone" will return to Paramount+ for its fifth season with a two-hour premiere on November 13, 2022. Along with serving as its showrunner, Taylor Sheridan will executive produce "1923" along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari as well as Ben Richardson.
With its impressive star cast, "1923" is already shaping into an exciting prequel series and a worthy entry in the Dutton clan's ever-expanding story.