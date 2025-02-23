Is 1923 Season 2 Setting Up This Major Yellowstone Character's Death?

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and tragedy befalling the Dutton family in the "Yellowstone" franchise. From Elsa (Isabel May) taking a poison arrow in "1883" to John (Kevin Costner) being assassinated in "Yellowstone" season 5, the clan's final moments are rarely ever peaceful. That said, will "1923" season 2 have a happy ending for all of the gang? The answer is, probably not.

Every so often, "Yellowstone" and its spin-offs drop clues about how certain stories will end. The most notable example is when "1883" gave away the "Yellowstone" season 5 ending, which was actually pretty feel-good in regard to this bloody franchise. However, Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) might not get the happy outcome she deserves, as she now finds herself alone and set to embark on the deadly adventure she teased in "1923" season 1.

Everyone wants Alexandra and Spencer Dutton to go the distance, but life doesn't always work out that way. With that in mind, let's speculate on why Alexandra might become yet another death statistic when it's all said and done.