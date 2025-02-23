Is 1923 Season 2 Setting Up This Major Yellowstone Character's Death?
Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and tragedy befalling the Dutton family in the "Yellowstone" franchise. From Elsa (Isabel May) taking a poison arrow in "1883" to John (Kevin Costner) being assassinated in "Yellowstone" season 5, the clan's final moments are rarely ever peaceful. That said, will "1923" season 2 have a happy ending for all of the gang? The answer is, probably not.
Every so often, "Yellowstone" and its spin-offs drop clues about how certain stories will end. The most notable example is when "1883" gave away the "Yellowstone" season 5 ending, which was actually pretty feel-good in regard to this bloody franchise. However, Alexandra Dutton (Julia Schlaepfer) might not get the happy outcome she deserves, as she now finds herself alone and set to embark on the deadly adventure she teased in "1923" season 1.
Everyone wants Alexandra and Spencer Dutton to go the distance, but life doesn't always work out that way. With that in mind, let's speculate on why Alexandra might become yet another death statistic when it's all said and done.
Has Alexandra Dutton telegraphed her own death?
"1923" season 1's sixth episode, "One Ocean Closer to Destiny," is a romantic affair. After surviving a shipwreck, Spencer and Alexandra find themselves on another boat, discussing their dreams under a starlit sky. Spencer informs his wife that he hopes the universe lets them be together, and she responds by saying it has no choice, followed by, "I go where you go, even if it's the death of me." Never, under any circumstances, test the universe in this franchise.
Fast forward to the "1923" season 2 premiere, and the lovers find themselves separated in Europe. Meanwhile, Alexandra is set to embark on a lonesome voyage to Montana to hopefully be reunited with her husband, proving that she truly is willing to follow him until the other side of the world. Unfortunately, following Spencer could literally be the death of her, as the Duttons are getting ready for a turf war that will undoubtedly claim casualties, making Alexandra's aforementioned comment about dying seem like a telegraphed tragedy.
"1923" hasn't had a notable tragedy since John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) and his wife, Emma (Marley Shelton), both passed away, but they were bit-part characters. With this being a Taylor Sheridan series, a more impactful death is inevitable, and Alexandra is a strong contender to be sent to the grave. Of course, it's also possible that she'll survive and Spencer and his lover will be given their own spin-off series, similar to "Yellowstone's" Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) getting their own show.