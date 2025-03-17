1923 Season 2 Episode 4 Explains The Origin Of Yellowstone's Train Station

This article contains spoilers for "1923" season 2, episode 4.

"Yellowstone" failed to address several unanswered questions before the show's fifth and (presumably) final season wrapped up. The good news, though, is that Taylor Sheridan's Western franchise keeps producing spin-offs that fill in some of the blanks regarding those mysteries, with "1923" season 2, episode 4, "Journey the Rivers of Iron," finally explaining the origins of the Dutton family's beloved "train station" dumping ground.

For those who are unfamiliar with "Yellowstone" lore, the train station is a canyon located in an unpopulated county between Montana and Wyoming. With no people around, it's the perfect place to dispose of the bodies of the countless folks who've paid for crossing the Dutton family and getting in the way of its interests. "Yellowstone" establishes that the Duttons have used the spot for generations — but they weren't the first individuals to discover it.

"1923" reveals that the villainous Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) stumbled across the land on a map. He thereafter sends his stooge, Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), there to dump the body of a dead sex worker he finds in his bedroom — hopefully marking the end of the show's most unnecessary storyline — to make sure it's fit for purpose. That said, Whitfield discovering a convenient place for hiding dark secrets has probably led to him signing his own death warrant.