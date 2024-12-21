6 Unanswered Questions Yellowstone Failed To Address

"Yellowstone" season 5 is over, and with its final episode, the main flagship series appears to have rode off into the sunset for good. The franchise will continue with spin-offs like "1923," "The Madison," "6666," and more, so fans can look forward to more series set in Taylor Sheridan's cowboy-loving universe. At the same time, the end of "Yellowstone" has left us with burning questions that still need to be answered.

Of course, no one who watches "Yellowstone" is too concerned about plot holes. Viewers learned to accept them in season 1 after Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) dug up some dinosaur bones and the show led us to believe that people might come to try and claim them, only to never revisit the story. In some ways, "Yellowstone" is charming for its tendency to forget about certain plots while unloading more outlandish drama at us, and that's fine.

That said, while "Yellowstone" boasts enough wild moments to keep us entertained, some of these unanswered questions can't be overlooked. With that in mind, let's take a look at the most glaring examples of storylines that never received a proper payoff.