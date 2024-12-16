What Happens To The Dutton Ranch In The Yellowstone Season 5 Finale?
The following contains spoilers for the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale.
With the head of the Dutton family now dead (yet, somehow, making a secret appearance in the "Yellowstone" finale) and the next generation left to pick up the pieces, there was only one direction "Yellowstone" could go with the land John (Kevin Costner) and his family had fought so hard to keep ahold of. For so many years and five tumultuous seasons, the future of "Yellowstone" was written in its past. All that was left was for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) to make it happen — for a suitable price.
As teased in the penultimate episode of "Yellowstone," Kayce had a plan to sell the ranch to Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). The deal was all but done even before respects were paid to the late John Dutton, who had sworn he would never give even an inch of his property away. By the final episode, though, the ranch had been sold by the acre for $1.25 — the same rate the Duttons had originally bought it for centuries earlier.
Regardless of the creative damage control that was done following Costner's departure from the series, the ending of the Yellowstone ranch itself had already been set in stone by the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan. In fact, fans have been expecting this turn of events for a while now thanks to what transpired all the way back in 2021. Well, back in "1883," to be exact.
1883 always confirmed the end of Yellowstone
For those who have kept up on the various "Yellowstone" prequel-spinoff series, the conclusion to "Yellowstone" shouldn't have come as a surprise. "1883" had already given the ending away when James Dutton (Tim McGraw) settled himself and his family where he was forced to bury his daughter, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), who had died from a poisoned arrow wound. Once the deal was done, Spotted Eagle (Graham Greene) warned the head of this new family that "in seven generations, my people will rise up and take it back from you," to which James assured that, "In seven generations, you can have it."
They've now done just that and for the small sum of $1.1 million, which Rainwater deemed "the worst land deal since my people sold Manhattan." The agreement ended with Kayce giving a handshake in blood, paving the way to a promising and peaceful future that may involve the occasional visit to his sister's new spot.
Setting up the "Yellowstone" spin-off series led by Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), Kayce also made a pact with his brother-in-law that if he ever came knocking, he'd be available. There's no telling of just when that will request will be made, but when that team-up does come about again, you can guarantee it won't be anywhere with a giant "Y" hanging over the entry and a brand staff to match. We hope, anyway.
