What Happens To The Dutton Ranch In The Yellowstone Season 5 Finale?

The following contains spoilers for the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale.

With the head of the Dutton family now dead (yet, somehow, making a secret appearance in the "Yellowstone" finale) and the next generation left to pick up the pieces, there was only one direction "Yellowstone" could go with the land John (Kevin Costner) and his family had fought so hard to keep ahold of. For so many years and five tumultuous seasons, the future of "Yellowstone" was written in its past. All that was left was for Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) to make it happen — for a suitable price.

As teased in the penultimate episode of "Yellowstone," Kayce had a plan to sell the ranch to Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). The deal was all but done even before respects were paid to the late John Dutton, who had sworn he would never give even an inch of his property away. By the final episode, though, the ranch had been sold by the acre for $1.25 — the same rate the Duttons had originally bought it for centuries earlier.

Regardless of the creative damage control that was done following Costner's departure from the series, the ending of the Yellowstone ranch itself had already been set in stone by the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan. In fact, fans have been expecting this turn of events for a while now thanks to what transpired all the way back in 2021. Well, back in "1883," to be exact.