The 10 Wildest Yellowstone Moments, Ranked

"Yellowstone" is a ridiculous show that lends itself to mayhem and absurdity. The story concerns a family, the Duttons, whose vast land is desired by ruthless capitalists who want to destroy it by building airports and such. Thus begins a never ending battle that forces the Duttons to get their hands dirty everywhere from boardrooms to battlefields, bringing them into contact with dirty businessmen, backwoods militia members, and other undesirable folks.

Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama is best enjoyed by suspending your disbelief, ignoring the plot holes, and accepting what it wants to throw at the viewer. The series wants people to believe that it's a gritty and poetic drama about the collision between capitalism and traditionalism. In reality, "Yellowstone" is a trashy soap opera that goes off the rails and jumps the shark more often than not.

That said, some moments stand out for being zanier than others, and we have compiled the best examples on this list. So, without further ado, sit back and get ready to take a walk on the wild side.