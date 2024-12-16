Does Jamie Dutton Die In The Yellowstone Season 5 Finale?

Spoilers ahead for the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale.

The "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 premiere opens with the revelation that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) died by suicide. Of course, his family immediately suspects foul play, as it seems extremely unlikely the Dutton patriarch would do that — and he didn't. John was actually assassinated by some real pros, and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) believes that her adopted brother, Jamie (Wes Bentley), was behind it. From that moment on, she vows to kill her sibling, and she makes good on it in the "Yellowstone" season 5 finale.

While "Yellowstone" season 5 later reveals that Jamie wasn't directly behind John's assassination, he was involved enough. His lover, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), arranged the hit job and he accepts it because his career is more important than family. Beth was never going to forgive Jamie anyway, and she makes that clear when she goes to his house and stabs him in the chest in the season 5 finale. What's more, she eliminates her brother immediately after burying their father, so it's an eventful day for Beth, to say the least.

Ultimately, Jamie ends up like all of the other characters who've messed with the Duttons throughout the years. After Beth stabs him, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) dump his body in the "train station" and leave him to become a forgotten memory with all of the other corpses that reside in the secret canyon. But will Jamie's demise lead to Rip and Beth's happily ever after?