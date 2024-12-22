The Real Reason Beth Dutton Hates Jaime On Yellowstone

Jamie Dutton's sadness on "Yellowstone" affects actor Wes Bentley in his day-to-day life, but the character's existential woes are understandable. After all, Jamie murdered his biological father, lost both of the parents who adopted him, and never got to realize his childhood dream of becoming a simple rancher (he became an attorney instead). However, it also doesn't help that his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), is ruthlessly hostile toward him during every conversation they have. So, what's her deal?

Some people argue that Beth is a sociopath whose treatment toward her brother is unfair, especially since she unironically encouraged him to kill himself in "Yellowstone" season 2's "Resurrection Day" episode, as he was emotionally vulnerable after killing an innocent reporter in cold blood. However, Beth arguably has valid reasons for hating him, stemming from an incident in their teenage years that essentially destroyed her chances of ever becoming truly happy.

Since then, Jamie's actions have given Beth more reasons to hate him, and some of the concerns she has about his loyalty to their family have unfortunately come true. With that in mind, let's examine all of the reasons for their bitter feud.