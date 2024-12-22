The Real Reason Beth Dutton Hates Jaime On Yellowstone
Jamie Dutton's sadness on "Yellowstone" affects actor Wes Bentley in his day-to-day life, but the character's existential woes are understandable. After all, Jamie murdered his biological father, lost both of the parents who adopted him, and never got to realize his childhood dream of becoming a simple rancher (he became an attorney instead). However, it also doesn't help that his sister, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), is ruthlessly hostile toward him during every conversation they have. So, what's her deal?
Some people argue that Beth is a sociopath whose treatment toward her brother is unfair, especially since she unironically encouraged him to kill himself in "Yellowstone" season 2's "Resurrection Day" episode, as he was emotionally vulnerable after killing an innocent reporter in cold blood. However, Beth arguably has valid reasons for hating him, stemming from an incident in their teenage years that essentially destroyed her chances of ever becoming truly happy.
Since then, Jamie's actions have given Beth more reasons to hate him, and some of the concerns she has about his loyalty to their family have unfortunately come true. With that in mind, let's examine all of the reasons for their bitter feud.
Jamie is the reason Beth can't have children
This is the root cause of Beth Dutton's hatred toward her brother, and it dates back to their teenage years. It all started after she got pregnant and asked Jamie to help her get an abortion, so he took her to a free clinic outside of town and had her sterilized without her consent.
Beth's ire toward Jamie intensifies as "Yellowstone" progresses, especially after she decides to settle down with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) once and for all. Beth fears that her husband will never feel fulfilled in their relationship because she'll never be able to give him a child, and she carries some guilt over the abortion because teenage Rip was the father but didn't know about it at the time.
What's more, Beth finds out about Jamie's own son in "Yellowstone" season 5, which prompts more feelings of hostility toward him. She subsequently tells him that he doesn't deserve to be a father and threatens to take away everything he loves, though it remains to be seen if she meant forcibly adopting his kid or committing a heinous act against the child.
Beth doesn't trust Jamie throughout Yellowstone
Contrary to some people's beliefs, Jamie Dutton wasn't always bad news. As the family's main attorney, he once did everything in his power to serve their best interests, even when they deserved to go to jail. However, their relationship soured after the family patriarch, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), ruined Jamie's political ambitions by running against him to become the governor of Montana. This led to Jamie spilling all of the dirt about his family to a reporter, whom he later killed to ensure that story didn't get out.
Beth hasn't trusted Jamie since the aforementioned sterilization incident, but learning that he betrayed their family put another nail in the coffin for their relationship. Furthermore, Jamie has proposed that the family sell off some of its land to ensure that they remain financially comfortable (and to boost his political prospects), so Beth views him as a threat to their way of life, especially after he calls for John to be impeached while secretly working alongside the people who want to end them. This freaking family, right?
Beth might have a point about Jamie being untrustworthy, though. In addition to shooting his original dad, he's partly responsible for the death of John Dutton — and everyone who watches "Yellowstone" knows that Beth is a daddy's girl through and through.
Beth blames Jamie for her father's death in Yellowstone season 5
Jamie is partly responsible for John Dutton's death in "Yellowstone" season 5. His lover, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), hires assassins to take him out of the game and make it look like a suicide, and Jamie more or less supports her decision after she comes clean to him about it. That said, he initially mourns his dad, proving that Sarah acted on her own accord, and that there is some humanity left in Jamie.
Of course, Beth immediately suspected Jamie was behind her dad's murder from the moment she found out he was dead. John's death infuriated many "Yellowstone" fans, but that's nothing compared to the anger Beth feels toward her brother. She vowed to kill her sibling, but her other brother, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), convinced her to hold back until they had proof.
Ultimately, they learn that Jamie was involved, so Beth invades his home, buries a knife in him, and has Rip dump his body in the "train station" — which is really an out-of-state canyon that houses all of the skeletons in the Dutton family's closet. What's more, Beth told the cops that Jamie attacked her and went on the run, ensuring that she also destroyed her brother's upstanding reputation in the public eye, as news outlets reported the story afterward. Jamie losing his sound rep would have upset him more than being stabbed, so Beth had the last laugh.