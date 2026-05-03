10 Best Alternate History TV Shows, Ranked

The inclusion of "Hollywood" on this list will doubtless be controversial for many of our readers, at least at first glance. This entertainment industry period drama — created by "Glee" and "Monster" collaborators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — was not a breakout hit by any means, nor was it as popular as their Fox musical dramedy or as inflammatory as their Netflix true crime horror anthology. Critics weren't too hot on it either. It holds middling scores on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, a lukewarm reception reflected in /Film's ranking of Murphy's television work.

Indeed, "Hollywood" being here can be attributed in part to the lack of even middling alternate history shows out there — a testament to the subgenre's unexplored potential. At the same time, however, it earns a place on this list in our opinion due to its imaginative use of alternative history tropes. While many of the series below fall into the science fiction, war, or political thriller genres, "Hollywood" is unique in its focus on emotional conflict, non-violent social movements, and the imagined evolution of an industry based on the values that seem to guide its aesthetics rather than its actual production.

Set in the aftermath of World War II, the series explores a version of Hollywood where artists from historically marginalized communities are able to take control of their stories. Murphy favorite Darren Criss plays a key role as a Filipino-American filmmaker who controversially helms a project written by a Black screenwriter, played by Jeremy Pope; Jake Picking, meanwhile, plays a version of Rock Hudson who is able to come out of the closet earlier in his career.

The series will play like refreshing representation for some and questionable wish-fulfillment for others. But at just seven episodes, it's more than worth watching for the production design and stacked ensemble cast alone.