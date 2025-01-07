10 TV Shows Like Severance You Need To Watch

"Severance" Season 2 can't come soon enough. Fans of Dan Erickson's visually and psychologically arresting science fiction drama have had to wait nearly four years to learn the fates of Lumen Industries employees Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Dylan (Zack Cherry), and Irving (John Turturro), all of whom had their lives and livelihoods put in jeopardy as a consequence of Season 1's cliffhanger finale.

For the uninitiated, the Apple TV+ series explores a not-too-distant future in which a corporation can sever or bifurcate a person's mind so that they essentially have two sets of separate memories — one as the person they are in their personal life, and another as the person they are when they come to work. This essentially creates two separate people who share one body, one of whom spends the entirety of their life working a mind-numbing office job.

But if you're reading this, it's likely because you've already blown through "Severance" Season 1 and are eagerly looking for another series capable of making you feel the same way. While that's certainly a tall order to fill given how refreshing and unique "Severance" is, we did manage to find 10 TV shows that will surely help fill the void until Apple TV+ begins releasing new episodes later this month.