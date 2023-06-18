Black Mirror Is No Longer A Science Fiction Show, And That's The Best Possible Choice

People love to talk about the exact moment where a popular show "jumps the shark," and when it comes to "Black Mirror" season 6, there's one clear episode fans are pointing to: "Mazey Day." The season's fourth episode starts off as a straight-forward story about a conflicted paparazzi photographer Bo (played by Zazie Beetz) trying to get a $30,000 photograph of a troubled young celebrity.

Throughout the first half of the episode, viewers were probably wondering when the technology-related twist would come into play. After all, even though not every "Black Mirror" episode has a distinctly sci-fi twist — "The National Anthem" and "Shut Up and Dance," for instance, were both contemporary stories — technology did always play a crucial role of some sort.

"Mazey Day" took a sharp left turn, however, and revealed that the celebrity Bo was trying to find was actually ... a werewolf. Not some sort of mechanical werewolf created in a lab, but an actual, magical werewolf. The final act of the episode is a supernatural horror sequence where Mazey the Werewolf goes on a murder rampage, and it can't help but feel a little silly. The episode is currently the lowest-rated installment of the entire show on IMDb, and is almost universally placed last on all the season 6 episode rankings you'll find on the internet. Clearly, some feel that this shift into the supernatural is a bridge too far for "Black Mirror," but there's no denying it's an effective shake-up for the series.