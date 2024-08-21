Dark Matter Is Getting A Second Season On Apple TV+, But What Could It Be About?

"In the process of writing and filming season one, we discovered that there's so much more story to tell, and we've only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities," Crouch said in a press release. "See you in the Box!"

That quote certainly makes it seem like the show will continue with the Dessen family as they step into the next chapter of their lives in a brand new universe. And there could be something interesting about that, given all of the insanity these characters have been through to this point. How do these people — especially a teenager — cope with the knowledge that they're the only three people in the world who possess world-altering information, and the world they're living in is not actually their own?

But what if Crouch's quote is a bit of a bait and switch? What if season 2 actually picks up with Amanda Lucas, the alternate-universe therapist who helps Jason and escapes into the multiverse with him? The book version of Amanda disappears maybe three-quarters through the story, leaving Jason behind to find her own way because his obsession with reuniting with his family is endangering them both. I know Crouch says he's "only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home," which seems like it's teeing up more Dessen adventures, but haven't the Dessens already found their new home? Amanda's still out there searching, and it would be a ballsy and exciting decision to reorient the next season around her character, leaving the Dessen family's future to our imaginations.

