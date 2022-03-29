Joel Edgerton To Star In Dark Matter, An Apple TV+ Show About The Multiverse

Joel Edgerton ("Obi-Wan Kenobi," "Boy Erased") is set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Dark Matter," based on the book by Blake Crouch. Though I have yet to read said book, I love the news that the series will be written by the author. You don't see that very often, and if anything is changed from page to screen, you know it's coming from the same mind that created the world of the book. I have yet to read this one, and it certainly sounds right up my alley. I'm not sure how I missed it, as it's one of the big ones of the decade.

This story is about the multiverse, which is so hot right now. I joke, but honestly, the idea of the road not taken, the life we'd all have if we made different decisions, is something that science fiction has been exploring for a long time. Now the multiverse is invading the DCEU, the MCU, movies like "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and so many other places. It opens up an infinite number of story possibilities, and I'm 100 percent here for it.