Upgrade: Amblin To Adapt Blake Crouch's Upcoming Sci-Fi Novel

Sci-fi author Blake Crouch is no stranger to the industry. His "Wayward Pines" trilogy was adapted into a series that was executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, his novel "Good Behavior" became a TV series on TNT starring Michelle Dockery ("Downton Abbey"), and his runaway hit "Recursion" was picked up by Netflix via Shonda Rhimes and Matt Reeves, so it's no surprise that his upcoming novel already has a deal locked and loaded. If you haven't read any of his work yet, now is a good time to crunch down on some delicious sci-fi. You'll be getting into him right before he hits peak non-sci-fi fan popularity, so you can feel vaguely smug when your coworkers start talking about him (which is what I did with "Dune," and it has weirdly paid off).

The upcoming novel in question is called "Upgrade" and it has been officially acquired by Amblin Partners, the big name entertainment and production company chaired by Steven Spielberg. According to Deadline, the acquisition was competitive and several other streaming services and studios were also interested in the project, which is not surprising when you consider how popular Crouch's last few novels have been and our extreme need for content. Almost any content, really.