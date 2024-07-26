New The Boys Spin-Off Vought Rising Is A Murder Mystery Set In The '50s With Two Big Stars
If it hadn't happened already, it would seem that the most successful superhero parody around has come closer than ever to becoming as big as the real thing. "The Boys" just wrapped up its fourth season on Prime Video and achieved some pretty nifty viewing numbers along the way, as creator Eric Kripke reveled in a post on Twitter (only Homelander would call it "X") just the other day. As luck would have it, this week marks the fifth anniversary of the season 1 premiere along with the entire nerd world descending upon San Diego, California for this year's Comic-Con — and they decided to mark the occasion by announcing a brand-new spin-off series that will take viewers all the way back to the 1950s, courtesy of a pair of stars that fans are very familiar with.
As announced at the Comic-Con panel for "The Boys" (though slightly preempted by a report by Deadline), a new series titled "Vought Rising" is officially in the works. Starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash reprising their respective roles as the super-violent Soldier Boy and Nazi villain Stormfront, the prequel show will be set during the '50s and detail how the company that would become known as Vought International first gained a foothold in America. By the events of "The Boys," the organization gave rise to the superhero team known as The Seven and embroiled itself in a global conspiracy involving the super-serum Compound V. This, presumably, will offer up an origin story with never-before-seen details as to how these two major supporting characters played key roles in its creation.
Vought Rising is the latest spin-off from The Boys
The world of "The Boys" is expanding once again, almost as quickly as its Marvel and DC rivals. The latest spin-off series from Eric Kripke's original adaptation comes in the form of "Vought Rising," which has been teased as a murder mystery set in the 1950s and starring both Soldier Boy and Stormfront. We've seen glimpses of the two
superheroes supervillains during their exploits in America's somewhat-distant past, murdering people indiscriminately and generally setting the stage for the worst of Vought's policies to come. The new series will come from executive producer and showrunner Paul Grellong, who served as an executive producer on "The Boys," and with the blessing of Kripke himself. In a statement, Kripke and Grellong had this to say:
"We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of 'The Boys.' It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."
"Vought Rising" now joins an ever-increasing batch of spin-offs, which previously included the animated "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," the prequel series "Gen V" (which recently factored into the latest season of "The Boys"), and even a currently in-development spin-off titled "The Boys: Mexico." The main show may have just been confirmed to bring its story to a close with its fifth and final season, but the franchise stands to continue for years to come. Stay tuned for more details, including a release date and casting.