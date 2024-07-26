New The Boys Spin-Off Vought Rising Is A Murder Mystery Set In The '50s With Two Big Stars

If it hadn't happened already, it would seem that the most successful superhero parody around has come closer than ever to becoming as big as the real thing. "The Boys" just wrapped up its fourth season on Prime Video and achieved some pretty nifty viewing numbers along the way, as creator Eric Kripke reveled in a post on Twitter (only Homelander would call it "X") just the other day. As luck would have it, this week marks the fifth anniversary of the season 1 premiere along with the entire nerd world descending upon San Diego, California for this year's Comic-Con — and they decided to mark the occasion by announcing a brand-new spin-off series that will take viewers all the way back to the 1950s, courtesy of a pair of stars that fans are very familiar with.

As announced at the Comic-Con panel for "The Boys" (though slightly preempted by a report by Deadline), a new series titled "Vought Rising" is officially in the works. Starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash reprising their respective roles as the super-violent Soldier Boy and Nazi villain Stormfront, the prequel show will be set during the '50s and detail how the company that would become known as Vought International first gained a foothold in America. By the events of "The Boys," the organization gave rise to the superhero team known as The Seven and embroiled itself in a global conspiracy involving the super-serum Compound V. This, presumably, will offer up an origin story with never-before-seen details as to how these two major supporting characters played key roles in its creation.