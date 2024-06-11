The Boys Season 5 Will Bring The Violent Superhero Show To An End

Well, well, how quickly things change. All along, the original plan for Prime Video's hit superhero supervillain series "The Boys" has been to span a total of five seasons — at least according to creator Eric Kripke's response to a question-and-answer session on Twitter back in October of 2020. But having couched it in terms of another failed prediction he once made while working on "Supernatural," which he similarly envisioned to last five seasons and ended up watching it expand to 15, Kripke knows better than anyone that writers make plans and the television gods laugh. Well, consider them well and truly busting a gut over today's news that the creative's initial idea for "The Boys" is, in fact, coming to fruition after all. Just days before season 4 debuts, Kripke has taken to social media (via Variety) to announce that the upcoming fifth season will also be the show's last. As he put it:

"Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!"

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

His comment about having to be "cagey" is a sly reference to when he recently made headlines in an interview with Inverse earlier this May. Following the show's season 5 renewal, which notably made no mention of the fact that it would be the final season, he strongly implied that "The Boys" would continue on for years to come — which it will do, in a matter of speaking, thanks to spin-off series "Gen V" and the animated "The Boys Presents: Diabolical." For the main series, however, this will be the end of the road.