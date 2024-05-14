The Boys Season 5 Will Officially Stomp More Supes At Prime Video

Let's hear it for "The Boys"! The series was created and developed by Eric Kripke, based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. "'The Boys' is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. "We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

Showrunner Kripke added: "'The Boys' could be the best job I'll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

The cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season 4 also will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In season 4, "the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late." Again, season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024.