The Boys: Mexico Spin-Off Coming From Blue Beetle Writer, Diego Luna, And Gael Garcia Bernal
"The Boys" universe is continuing to expand — and now the franchise is headed to Mexico. That's right! Amazon MGM Studios is now developing another show in the ever-growing universe based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson titled "The Boys: Mexico." While it's still in the very early stages, the show has assembled a pretty impressive team behind the scenes to get the ball rolling.
According to Deadline, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Blue Beetle," "Miss Bala") is set to write and executive produce the new Mexican-set spin-off. What's more, Gabriel Luna ("Andor") and Gael García Bernal ("Werewolf by Night") are also on board as executive producers and might also appear on screen, though they wouldn't be taking on major roles. Plot details for the series currently remain under wraps but the report states that the series is expected to eventually film in Mexico, rather than in the U.S. or Canada, for example.
Dunnet-Alcocer is currently writing the script for the show and the search is underway for a co-showrunner who could helm the series with him. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Neil H. Moritz, who have largely shepherded "The Boys" franchise up to this point, are also involved in the development of the show as well. Loreli Alba is also said to be overseeing the project for Rogen and Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures.
A cinematic universe continues to expand
This latest development represents a not entirely surprising move by Amazon to capitalize on one of its biggest successes in original programming to date. Yes, they've had more expensive shows like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "Citadel," but it doesn't feel like anything has broken through quite in the same way that "The Boys" has with its first three seasons. Case in point, the show has already generated two spin-offs to date, both of which aired earlier this year: the animated "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," and the college-set "Gen V," which is returning for a second season. It's quickly becoming a full-on cinematic universe full of R-rated superheroes.
This latest spin-off is also a reunion for Gabriel Luna and Gael García Bernal. The two first starred together in Alfonso Cuarón's "Y Tu Mamá También" in 2001. They have since united a couple of times in 2008's "Rudo y Cursi" and 2012's "Casa de Mi Padre." Now, they're working together behind the camera to help bring the next chapter of "The Boys" to life in Mexico.
"The Boys: Mexico" does not currently have a release date, but look for "The Boys" season 4 on Prime Video in 2024.