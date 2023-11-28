The Boys: Mexico Spin-Off Coming From Blue Beetle Writer, Diego Luna, And Gael Garcia Bernal

"The Boys" universe is continuing to expand — and now the franchise is headed to Mexico. That's right! Amazon MGM Studios is now developing another show in the ever-growing universe based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson titled "The Boys: Mexico." While it's still in the very early stages, the show has assembled a pretty impressive team behind the scenes to get the ball rolling.

According to Deadline, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Blue Beetle," "Miss Bala") is set to write and executive produce the new Mexican-set spin-off. What's more, Gabriel Luna ("Andor") and Gael García Bernal ("Werewolf by Night") are also on board as executive producers and might also appear on screen, though they wouldn't be taking on major roles. Plot details for the series currently remain under wraps but the report states that the series is expected to eventually film in Mexico, rather than in the U.S. or Canada, for example.

Dunnet-Alcocer is currently writing the script for the show and the search is underway for a co-showrunner who could helm the series with him. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Neil H. Moritz, who have largely shepherded "The Boys" franchise up to this point, are also involved in the development of the show as well. Loreli Alba is also said to be overseeing the project for Rogen and Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures.