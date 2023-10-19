Gen V Season 2 Is Happening As Prime Video Doubles Down On The Boys Universe

Who's ready for even more bloody, disturbing, but oh-so-watchable superheroics? Prime Video has greenlit a second season of "Gen V," the college-bound spin-off series from the twisted minds responsible for "The Boys." The welcome news comes straight from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures TV Studios (via The Hollywood Reporter), both of whom made the announcement weeks before the season 1 finale even begins streaming on Prime Video. This comes as no real curveball to those who've been following along, including showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke. Just a few days ago, the two creatives had spoken openly about their hopes for season 2 and revealed that a writer's room had already been put into place to brainstorm where to take the story next. Now, their work begins in earnest with this official go-ahead.

Fazekas and Kripke released the following statement in celebration of the renewal:

"We couldn't be happier to make a second season of 'Gen V.' These are characters and stories we've grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season — sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you've come to expect from the show."

Yup, that means fans of the satirical superhero show are set to see more of our main group of Godolkin University students, starring the likes of Jaz Sinclair as the blood-bending Supe Marie Moreau, Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, Derek Luh and London Thor as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam ... provided that all of them make it out alive and in one piece by the end of season 1, of course.