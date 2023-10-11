Gen V Season 2 Plans Are In The Works, But It's Not A Sure Thing Just Yet
The fast-growing franchise "The Boys" is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Prime Video just debuted the highly-anticipated spin-off series "Gen V," which takes place within the same raunchy and ultra-violent world as its parent show, but from the perspective of horny, super-powered teenagers on the campus of Godolkin University. Reviews towards the new series have been remarkably positive (you can read /Film's review by Michael Boyle here), as have the reactions from fans. In fact, the series has been so well-received so far — the first three episodes debuted at once, with the rest of the season streaming weekly — that the creative team is already looking ahead to what might come next.
In an interview with The Wrap, "Gen V" showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke both revealed that writing has begun on a potential season 2. Nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, to be clear, but all indications are certainly pointing in that direction. In a clear sign of the streaming giant's confidence and support of the production, the writers' room has been given the go-ahead to begin breaking the story for what could come to pass in a second season. According to Fazekas:
"We do not have an official season to order yet. We've gotten the writers together to talk about what's possible. So we're hopeful."
Still, renewals have to start somewhere! Fortunately, the end of the WGA strike came about just in time for the "Gen V" writers to assemble once again. So, who knows, maybe next time they can sneak in a pro-union message into a series (an Amazon series, at that!) that's already tackled sensitive social topics like eating disorders and self-harm, sexual assault, and mental health.
Reading the tea leaves
Back on July 26, 2019, season 1 of "The Boys" became one of Prime Video's biggest shows yet, which was reflected by the fact that the streamer had already ordered a second season before any of the episodes had debuted. The spin-off series hasn't benefited from a similarly speedy season 2 order, but the writing talent behind "Gen V" seem convinced that it's only a matter of time. Ideally for fans, there'll be plenty more blood, guts, and shockingly on-point political commentary to come.
In the same interview with The Wrap, "The Boys" creator and "Gen V" executive producer Eric Kripke expressed a note of caution about first needing to see how the series actually performs among viewers (which is now a metric available to writers, thanks to the hard-earned bargaining by the WGA negotiators). That said, he also admitted that there's reason to hope:
"I mean, look, the fact that Amazon has paid for Michele to have a second season [writers] room is a good sign. So, you know, fingers crossed."
Need more proof than that? Well, The Wrap also spoke to Amazon's Vernon Sanders, Co-head of Television at the streaming studio. Expressing his "confidence" in the writing team and the online buzz fueled by word of mouth, he enthused that, "We wanted to take a moment and make sure the show had the reception that we were looking for. And in the first five days, we've been seeing incredible results, within the U.S., internationally ... it's in our top three most acquisitive shows."
That's corporate-speak for shows that singlehandedly made people subscribe to the streaming service, so clearly "Gen V" is doing something right. Confirmation of a second season should follow shortly. In the meantime, catch new episodes on Prime Video every Friday.