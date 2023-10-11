Gen V Season 2 Plans Are In The Works, But It's Not A Sure Thing Just Yet

The fast-growing franchise "The Boys" is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Prime Video just debuted the highly-anticipated spin-off series "Gen V," which takes place within the same raunchy and ultra-violent world as its parent show, but from the perspective of horny, super-powered teenagers on the campus of Godolkin University. Reviews towards the new series have been remarkably positive (you can read /Film's review by Michael Boyle here), as have the reactions from fans. In fact, the series has been so well-received so far — the first three episodes debuted at once, with the rest of the season streaming weekly — that the creative team is already looking ahead to what might come next.

In an interview with The Wrap, "Gen V" showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke both revealed that writing has begun on a potential season 2. Nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet, to be clear, but all indications are certainly pointing in that direction. In a clear sign of the streaming giant's confidence and support of the production, the writers' room has been given the go-ahead to begin breaking the story for what could come to pass in a second season. According to Fazekas:

"We do not have an official season to order yet. We've gotten the writers together to talk about what's possible. So we're hopeful."

Still, renewals have to start somewhere! Fortunately, the end of the WGA strike came about just in time for the "Gen V" writers to assemble once again. So, who knows, maybe next time they can sneak in a pro-union message into a series (an Amazon series, at that!) that's already tackled sensitive social topics like eating disorders and self-harm, sexual assault, and mental health.