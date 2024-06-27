The Boys Season 4 Just Brought The Gen V Spinoff Series Into Play

Spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 follow.

"The Boys" season 4 has been teeing up that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is seeking a supe-killing virus, one introduced on season 1 of spin-off series "Gen V" (set between seasons 3 and 4 of "The Boys").

The fifth and latest episode — "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" — sees the Boys going after the virus, which Butcher calls "the answer to our prayers." Vice President Elect Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) got her hands on the remaining virus samples in "Gen V" and this episode reveals she's overseeing further experiments with it. The Boys recruit former Vought International CEO, and Neuman's adoptive father, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) to help them track down Neuman's secret lab.

The virus isn't the only "Gen V" connection; two of that show's main cast members show up in "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son." "Gen V" is set in a superhero college, Godolkin University, and most of the cast are "God U" students. (Read our full guide of the "Gen V" supes here for more info.)

Two of those students show up in "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son." If you watched "Gen V" season 1 to the end, you probably already know which pair. If you didn't watch "Gen V," will you be left out in the cold?