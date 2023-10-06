Tek-Knight's Appearance On Gen V Is A Brutal Satire Of The True Crime Entertainment Machine

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" episode 4 — "The Whole Truth."

The latest "Gen V" episode, "The Whole Truth," has finally introduced a character often mentioned on the parent show "The Boys" — Tek-Knight/Robert Vernon (Derek Wilson), one of this world's many super "heroes." In this world, Supes are mostly just media stars and Tek-Knight is no different — in fact, he represents one of the most insidious forms of entertainment out there: true crime.

He is the host of "The Whole Truth with Tek-Knight" (streaming on Vought+) and for his latest episode, he's come to Godolkin University. He's there to teach some criminology classes and film an episode about Golden Boy's (Patrick Schwarzenegger) murder-suicide in the series premiere. Of course, he's not there out of any sense of justice, but as a simple tool for his bosses at Vought — his assignment is to pick a patsy and further cover up the truth. That puts him on a collision course with Godolkin Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), whom he underestimates.

Tek-Knight doesn't have much of a costume, just a simple gray suit, but he does have powers: enhanced observation (Sherlock Holmes style) that lets him tell when people are lying through subtle body cues (sweat, micro facial expressions, etc.). He puts these powers to use onscreen by interrogating Marie (Jaz Sinclair) about Golden Boy's death. Apparently, Tek-Knight sometimes pushes so hard that his subjects die by suicide. This reflects criticism that true crime entertainment is inherently exploitative.