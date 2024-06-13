The Boys Season 4 Has Completed Homelander's Transformation Into Donald Trump

Spoilers for the first three premiere episodes of "The Boys" season 4 follow.

It's probably not a coincidence that while we're once more in an election year, "The Boys" season 4 has chosen to make a presidential campaign a cornerstone of its storyline. Last season ended with faux-progressive, head-popping supe Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) being chosen as the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

"The Boys" season 4, episode 1, "Department of Dirty Tricks," opens with the election being called for Neuman and her running mate, Bob Singer (Jim Beaver). In a mild surprise, Singer is working with the Boys and their CIA handler Grace Mallory (Laila Robins). He now knows Neuman is a supe and that once he's sworn in, his head will only stay on his shoulders for so long.

Though he's not on the ticket, Homelander's (Antony Starr) presence is felt in Neuman's storyline. He's at the victory party and intends future-President Neuman to be his patsy in seizing control of America. This season reveals that while he's invulnerable to violence, Homelander ages like a human. (Starr is currently 48 years old in real life). His mid-life crisis is driving him to finally create the supe-dominated world he's always wanted so that he can leave it to his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti).

During season 3 of "The Boys," I wrote about how fans really shouldn't have been surprised by Homelander being so evil. The show wears its anti-capitalist, pro-social justice politics on its sleeve. For creator Eric Kripke, Homelander has "always been" a stand-in for former and hopefully not future President Donald Trump. "The Boys" season 4 once more proves these similarities run deeper than Homelander sharing Trump's ugly blond hair and affection for Nazis.