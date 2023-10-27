Gen V's Victoria Neuman And Marie Moreau Reflect The Show's Biggest Theme

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" and "Gen V."

Back at the beginning of "Gen V" season 1, I wrote about lead Marie Moreau's (Jaz Sinclair) blood-bending superpowers. Thus far, the characters have spoken of her powers with slight disgust, as if they're uniquely gross. As it turns out, there's been another blood-manipulating Supe in "The Boys" hiding in plain sight: Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

Introduced in "The Boys" season 2, Neuman first seemed like a good person, helping to rally the public against the Vought corporation and their out-of-control super "heroes." Then, in the finale "What I Know," it turned out Neuman and the mystery Supe who had been remotely blowing up people's heads all season were one and the same. Neuman is actually a double agent for Vought and the adopted daughter of CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). During season 3, she throws Edgar under the bus, allies with Homelander (Antony Starr), and ends the season on the way to the White House as the running mate of candidate Bob Singer (Jim Beaver).

"The Boys" hasn't gone into much detail about Neuman's powers; until recently, I thought head-popping was the only trick in her book. Nope — it turns out that it's a manifestation of her power to manipulate blood. In the latest "Gen V" episode, "Sick," Neuman stops by the Godolkin U campus and speaks with Marie. Neuman does Maria's trademark trick (slicing open her hand, levitating the blood that pours out, and sucking it back through the wound) to prove they're two-of-a-kind.

Their conversation also gets to the heart of the character-centered themes in "Gen V."