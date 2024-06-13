The Boys Season 4 Hinges On A Key Plot Point From The Gen V Spin-Off

The following article contains mild spoilers for season 4 of "The Boys." Reader discretion is advised.

While it isn't completely necessary for fans of "The Boys" to watch the spin-off series, "Gen V," the two are intertwined and one particular plot point from "Gen V" is hugely important in season 4 of "The Boys." Thankfully, it's something pretty explainable, and "The Boys" does a decent job of making the big points clear, but "Gen V" gives the full backstory on what could turn out to be the deadliest thing Vought has ever created, and that's including the homicide-happy Homelander (Antony Starr). After designing Compound V and creating superheroes, the scientists at Vought also created Temp V, which can give people temporary powers but has some rather nasty side effects. In "Gen V," Godolkin University students Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) discovered that the school is actually just a front for Vought to groom and manipulate young supes and test out new medicine and technology on them in a terrifying place known as "The Woods."

We knew that "Gen V" was supposed to take place alongside and shortly after the events of "The Boys" season 3, lining up the timeline for season 4 and serving as a sort of an in-between for the two seasons, but now it looks like the nastiest creation from The Woods has the potential to be unleashed. At the end of "Gen V," Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) got her hands on a virus developed by Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) that wouldn't harm humans but could reduce supes to bloody, pus-filled corpses, and that could spell serious trouble for the Seven, the Boys, and every supe on the planet.