The Boys And Gen V Timelines Are Starting To Sync Up

This post contains spoilers for season 1 of "Gen V."

Since "Gen V" premiered, it became amply clear that there was something nefarious about The Woods, which seemed like an open secret among the adults occupying the ranks in Vought. As for the young adults, the weight of the truth was too much to bear: Luke/Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) ended up dying by suicide due to the trauma of being mentally toyed with, while his brother Sam (Asa Germann) is currently unable to escape radical indoctrination despite being free. The others — Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Andre (Chance Perdomo), Jordan (London Thor/David Luh), Cate (Maddie Philips), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) — wrestle their inner demons over the course of the episodes, trying to help uncover the unsavory secrets that lie beneath Godolkin. Until one of them goes rogue.

Last week's episode ended with a shocking revelation: Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn), along with Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi) have perfected a virus capable of killing Supes. While Cardosa initially believes that the virus is meant to be used as an emergency measure when Supes becomes difficult to manage/control, Shetty reveals that she wants the virus to be airborne, so that it can kill Supes rapidly. Coerced into doing Shetty's bidding, Cardosa is able to distill the airborne mutation of the virus into a canister, right before it is used to infect a room full of Supes, who are seen developing full-body boils and painful mutations before imminent death.

This fresh development allows "Gen V" to organically tie into "The Boys," where the events in both worlds mesh and collide. Something as serious as a genocide-triggering virus is bound to attract bigger players, including the likes of Victoria Neuman (who makes an appearance during a GodU campus debate) and, of course, The Seven.