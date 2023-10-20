The Supes Of Gen V Aren't Antiheroes - They're Only Human

This post contains spoilers for episode 6 of "Gen V," "Jumanji."

Supes have never been perfect in the world of "The Boys," and "Gen V" illustrates this further by zeroing in on the broken, messy lives of vulnerable teen Supes trapped under Vought's thumb. While "The Boys" illustrates the extremes of Supe megalomania, along with the shades of grey that exist within such power structures, "Gen V" paints its young Supes as innately human, in spite of their powers.

The series' focal point, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is a prime example of a young girl forced to make tough decisions to shield herself from further harm, as Marie's trauma only fuels her need to prove herself, and this path is littered with unsavory choices that are often immoral in nature. This does not make Marie or the other kids antiheroes — at least, not yet — as they're grappling with issues that make them as emotionally exposed and vulnerable as those without powers.

In "Jumanji," the latest episode of the show, Marie, along with Andre (Chance Perdomo) and Jordan (London Thor/Derek Lu) find themselves trapped inside the mind of Cate (Maddie Phillips), who collapses after overusing her abilities. After the shocking reveal about Cate in the previous episode, where she is seen wiping everyone's memories repeatedly, the group is understandably wary of her, until they witness her memories throughout the years inside the mind forest visions they're trapped in. Each individual feels exposed after their deepest secrets are revealed during this shared hallucination, but this experience only proves that despite being broken, these Supes are equally susceptible to making mistakes as the rest of us, and that they finally have a choice to make the right call.