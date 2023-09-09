Familiar Faces From The Boys We Can Expect To See In Gen V

One of the exciting things about TV spin-offs is that there's always the potential for crossover characters and cameos, and it sounds like the upcoming "The Boys" spin-off, "Gen V," will have no shortage of them! Entertainment Weekly recently revealed that there are at least a handful of characters who will make appearances in "Gen V," ranging from some of the parent series' sillier side characters to members of The Seven themselves. The new series, which debuts later this month on Prime Video, will follow students at the prestigious Godolkin University, a college run by the villainous Vought Corporation to shape young supes into the future faces of the company. The show's collegiate setting means there probably won't be any visits from any of the Boys themselves, who try to avoid being in Vought territory if they can help it, but it doesn't exclude any of the Vought-friendly folks from showing their faces, much to our benefit.

Fans of the franchise, based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, will have to wait just a few more weeks to see which of their favorite "The Boys" characters will pop up in "Gen V," but the truly curious can check out some of the cameos below. (And check out the blood-soaked trailer, too!) "Gen V" will premiere on September 29, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video.