Familiar Faces From The Boys We Can Expect To See In Gen V
One of the exciting things about TV spin-offs is that there's always the potential for crossover characters and cameos, and it sounds like the upcoming "The Boys" spin-off, "Gen V," will have no shortage of them! Entertainment Weekly recently revealed that there are at least a handful of characters who will make appearances in "Gen V," ranging from some of the parent series' sillier side characters to members of The Seven themselves. The new series, which debuts later this month on Prime Video, will follow students at the prestigious Godolkin University, a college run by the villainous Vought Corporation to shape young supes into the future faces of the company. The show's collegiate setting means there probably won't be any visits from any of the Boys themselves, who try to avoid being in Vought territory if they can help it, but it doesn't exclude any of the Vought-friendly folks from showing their faces, much to our benefit.
Fans of the franchise, based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, will have to wait just a few more weeks to see which of their favorite "The Boys" characters will pop up in "Gen V," but the truly curious can check out some of the cameos below. (And check out the blood-soaked trailer, too!) "Gen V" will premiere on September 29, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video.
Star-studded with supes
The Seven are like "The Boys" version of the Justice League, and former Seven member Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and current member A-Train (Jesse T. Usher) are both graduates of Godolkin University. That means we're likely to see images of Maeve around the campus, as the series takes place after the events of "The Boys" season 3, but what about A-Train?
According to EW, Usher will reprise his role as the speedster supe on "Gen V," and it will be interesting to see how he handles being a mouthpiece for Vought while also fighting his feelings of hatred toward the company. He will be joined by fellow Seven member The Deep (Chace Crawford), whose name is a double entendre because he's an Aquaman substitute who speaks to ocean animals but he's also about as shallow as a kiddie pool. Thankfully Crawford's character is frequently hilarious and he should provide a little levity on "Gen V."
Not only will we get to see two of The Seven, but a major fixture from Vought's history will make an appearance, too. According to actor Jensen Ackles, OG superhero Soldier Boy "pops up for a brief moment."
A congresswoman, a filmmaker, and more ...
In addition to the big supe stars of "The Boys," "Gen V" also has one very sneaky supe in the form of Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who can make people pop like giant blood balloons with her powers. The Boys know about her true identity (she's also the adopted daughter of former Vought head Stan Edgar, played by Giancarlo Esposito), but no one else is much the wiser. With her presidential campaign in full swing, she's probably set to stop by Godolkin to try and earn herself some cred with the college-aged demographic, especially since some of the students there have massive social media followings on account of being, well, you know, supes.
As far as human characters making crossover appearances in "Gen V," unhinged bathroom hookup havers Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) and Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) will both show up in the spin-off series. Barrett is the acting CEO of Vought, working her way up through the ranks and taking over after Edgar was ousted by Neuman, while Bourke makes movies for Vought, including the big-budget blockbuster "Dawn of the Seven." He's now a guest professor at Godolkin, which is probably safer than working with Homelander (Antony Starr). Probably.
"Gen V" premieres on Prime Video on September 29, 2023.