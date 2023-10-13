Let's Talk About Cate's Big Reveal In Gen V Episode 5

This post contains spoilers for episode 5 of "Gen V," "Welcome to the Monster Club."

Things are getting progressively messier at Godolkin University, where our central gang is currently the target of an ominous memory wipe in the latest episode of "Gen V." Towards the end of episode 3 of the show, the gang — Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Emma (Lizze Broadway), Andre (Chance Perdomo), Cate (Maddie Phillips), and Jordan (Derek Luh/London Thor) — bands together to prevent Sam (Asa Germann) from murdering a doctor involved in the grisly experiments in The Woods.

However, halfway through this tense confrontation, the scene cuts away to what seems like a house party, where Marie and Jordan are seen waking up together after an unknown amount of time has passed. While this fresh development births a sweet romantic dynamic, the confusing, convoluted nature of this memory gap leaves the entire group unraveling, as the rest of them also wake up at the party with no memory of the last 48 hours. However, this realization is not immediate, as the memory wipe is meant to make them feel as if they had simply passed out under the influence — it is only when Sam approaches Emma that the true nature of the conspiracy exposes itself.

While Marie and Emma suspect pervert-psychic Supe Rufus to be the culprit, it is revealed that it is actually Cate who wiped everyone's minds, and this is not the only instance in which she used her powers to manipulate people's memories. However, Cate's betrayal is complex to parse, as she is an unwitting pawn for the conniving Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn), and she genuinely believes that her actions are necessary to protect her loved ones. But what does this reveal mean for Cate and her friends, who understandably no longer trust her?