Is Marie In Gen V The Most Powerful Supe In The Boys Universe?
This post contains spoilers for "Gen V."
The college-age characters on "Gen V" have some powers that are pretty unique from those we've seen on its parent show, "The Boys." The most mysterious powers, however, belong to Marie (Jaz Sinclair). Sure, we've seen blood-bending in various forms before in other media, but the full extent of Marie's capabilities has yet to be seen. Each episode sees her revealing more elements of her abilities, because an attunement to blood is going to be really powerful. A whole lot of living things are chock-full of the stuff, including humans, which makes her a serious possible threat. Many other supes have some kind of restrictions to their abilities but the only thing that could really short out Marie seems to be losing too much of her own blood, which hasn't come close to happening yet.
In episodes 4 and 5 of "Gen V," Marie's blood powers get expanded upon in both simple and surprising ways. Whether she's helping her roommate Emma (Lizze Broadway) remember when her period is coming or saving herself from potential sexual assault at the hands of a mind-wiping schoolmate, it seems that Marie's powers have a wide variety of uses. It's entirely possible that she's the most powerful supe in "The Boys" universe, with abilities rivaling even human-popping Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).
One bloody fantastic power
Initially it appeared as if Marie could control blood once it was out in the open, cutting her hands to create blood weapons with which to battle opponents. But then she saved someone injured by one of her supe companions messing around with his powers at a club by pushing the victim's blood back into their body, which is pretty impressive. In episode 4, she also forced so much blood into the penis of her schoolmate Rufus (Alexander Calvert) that it explodes, resulting in one of the nastiest scenes in the franchise (and this is a franchise known for being especially not safe for work). There are also less violent aspects to her abilities, like when roommate Emma basically enlists her to be a human period tracker. She also senses blood clots, which leads to her discovery that the school has implanted trackers in the students. She even rips her little metallic tracker of her neck out using her blood powers, and it's as gross as you'd expect.
It seems like Marie is discovering new things about her own abilities all the time, and that's confirmed by the villainous Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) and Dr. Cardosa (Marco Pigossi), who runs things down in the secret underground supe lab known as "The Woods." While discussing escaped "patient" Sam (Asa Germann), Dr. Cardosa tells Shetty that he wants to study Marie because she has more power than she knows as well as some of the most unique abilities they've ever seen. Shetty shuts him down, telling him that Marie has a benefactor who wants her kept out of The Woods.
Marie is a seriously strong supe
Marie's benefactor is a total mystery, given that she accidentally killed her parents as a preteen and she has no other adult family. Someone with power has their eyes on Marie, and since Godolkin is run by Vought, it could be one of the villains that fans have gotten to know from "The Boys." It's possible that Vought CEO Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) has gotten Marie in her sights because of everything that's happened so far, or it could be someone like Congresswoman Neuman. Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) was all set to be a new member of the Seven, after all, so there are serious players involved when it comes to God. U students who manage to make their way to the top of the class rankings. Marie's number two behind Andre (Chance Perdomo), the son of a famous supe who has metal-manipulating powers that play better to the public than Marie's sanguimancy, which is, let's face it, kind of icky. A lack of marketability doesn't stop her from being a real threat, however, because her abilities seem to have no real limits.
If Marie can manipulate things like blood clots, she could cause strokes or heart attacks that look completely natural, which would make her an untraceable assassin. That kind of thing is in high demand for people like Barrett and Neuman, even if her inclination to make whips and blades out of blood is a little less desired. Then again, this is a part of "The Boys" universe and it's better to expect the unexpected than try to predict what will happen next.