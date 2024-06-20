The Boys Season 4 Has Kickstarted An Unlikely Redemption Arc

Spoilers for "The Boys" season 4 follow.

Homelander (Antony Starr) is the face of evil supes on "The Boys," but this bloody journey started with Reggie Franklin, a.k.a A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). The Seven is an overt parody of the Justice League, and A-Train is a proxy for The Flash, a "speedster" who can run faster than time itself.

Episode 1 of "The Boys" — "The Name of the Game" — shows how dangerous that power would be. A-Train, running through the streets of Manhattan, collides with Robin (Jess Salgueiro) and reduces her to a mist of blood and gore. Her grieving boyfriend, Hughie (Jack Quaid), signs up with Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) anti-supe crusade because of A-Train's actions and the paltry recompense (including a phoned-in "apology") he offers.

Since then, though, A-Train has become one of the more humanized supes on the show. He's definitely not as good as Starlight/Annie January (Erin Moriarity) — the closest thing to an actual superhero in this show — or even the cynical Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligot), but he's not a megalomaniac either. He's merely a selfish, fame-and-wealth-hungry hedonist who let the responsibility-free celebrity life of a supe corrupt him. However, he's also one of the few supes with actual loved ones: his estranged brother Nathan (Christian Keyes) and his nephews.

"The Boys" has been teasing whether or not A-Train can finally change. In season 4, the show finally pulls this trigger as MM (Laz Alonso) recruits A-Train as the Boys' mole inside the Seven. I doubt A-Train and Hughie are ever going to be best buds, but in the fourth and latest episode, "Wisdom of the Ages," they do come to an understanding.