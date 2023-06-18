The Flash's First Big Action Scene Is The Ultimate (And Hilarious) Superhero Moment

Alfred (Jeremy Irons) calls Barry to get his help because everyone else is busy. Batman (Ben Affleck, in this scene) is chasing down some bandits who stole a dangerous virus, but the battle causes the parking garage in front of Gotham General to collapse — there's major structural damage. As the front of the building begins to sheer off, a nurse in a neonatal unit screams as she tries to save a bunch of babies in their plastic cribs as they crash through a window out into the air, several floors above ground.

I'll admit my initial reaction when I saw the first screening was horror. I mean, Andy Muschietti did direct both "It" movies, and the DC Universe has been getting darker over the years. Still, once I realized that the babies were all smiling, I knew this was going to be a comic scene. There are continual reminders of that as Muschietti throws progressively more innocents out of the building in slow motion. Babies drift by, and then a therapy dog. A little stuffed duck toy gets ripped apart while glass shards and a bottle of acid, for goodness sake, fly toward babies' faces.

It's chaos, but that isn't even what makes it the funniest scene in the film.