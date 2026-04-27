10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Nobody Talks About Anymore

Science fiction has been a television staple for generations, using imaginative premises to push the boundaries of contemporary storytelling. The best sci-fi shows of all time each provide a distinct depiction of the possibilities of the genre and medium in their own thought-provoking ways. But for every enduringly celebrated sci-fi series, there are plenty of underrated and overlooked shows that slip through the cracks. This isn't an indictment on these overshadowed shows' individual quality, of course, as they've each earned their fair share of devoted fans since their respective debuts.

We're highlighting shows that have since fallen out of the wider public consciousness despite their past success and supportive viewers. These are cult classics that deserve far more recognition than they currently receive, years after these shows wrapped up their respective runs. Each of these series told fascinating stories within the genre and, in several cases, should've run far longer than they actually did.

Here are the 10 best sci-fi TV shows that nobody talks about anymore, despite their vocal fan bases.