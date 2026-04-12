This Underrated '90s Sci-Fi Series Existed In Same Universe As The X-Files

Chris Carter's 1993 TV series "The X-Files" was one of the most emblematic shows of its era. Set after the fall of the Berlin Wall, with the Cold War finally at an end, "The X-Files" depicted an America at a loss as to what it should do next. It followed the adventures of two FBI agents, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), as they delved into the lost cases that even the FBI deemed too weird for investigation. These were the files pertaining to the supernatural, the paranormal, or the extraterrestrial. Naturally, Mulder and Scully uncovered new monsters and aliens every week. Catch up with five essential episodes.

The underlying tone of "The X-Files," though, was one of funereal paranoia. Mulder and Scully found, on a weekly basis, that their own government was in the habit of covering up and obfuscating the truth, and that no one really had control over anything. Mulder and Scully, like the rest of the nation, no longer had a foreign enemy to be distracted by, and turned their suspicions inward. The government, after all, was capable of carrying on a paranoia-induced Cold War for decades, so what else was it capable of? The light was on, the cockroaches were scattering, and the old world was coming to an end. But not in an optimistic way, as no future lay ahead. Indeed, it felt like the whole world was ending.

It helped that the year 2000 was on the horizon, which seemed like as good a time as any to have a hard reset and end everything. Chris Carter took that millennial angst and end-of-time fear planted in "The X-Files" and, in 1996, spun them out into a new TV series called "Millennium." It's a darker show than "The X-Files," and had a notable crossover.