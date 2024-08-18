The Correct Order To Watch The X-Files

Few people know the highs and lows of fandom experience quite like fans of "The X-Files." One of the hottest shows of the '90s was also one of the messiest, featuring retconned central mythology, a sizzling will-they-won't-they relationship that culminated mostly in vaguely implied hookups, and way too many Mulder-less latter season episodes. The show also features a surprisingly complicated release order, with two movies, a revival series, and one (or two, depending on who you ask) spinoffs.

When "The X-Files" fans reminisce about the show, they typically seem to be talking about the seven seasons that ran between 1993 and 2000, when David Duchovny's Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson's Dana Scully were on the hunt for aliens, monsters, and cigarette-smoking men week after week. But while it might be easier to cordon off the "simpler times" section of the show and call it canon, the fact remains that the official "X-Files" story doesn't end when Duchovny first leaves the show. Since series creator Chris Carter has had a hand in every version of the story from the '90s to today, there's not even a "Gilmore Girls"-style escape clause giving the iffier parts of the show an out. It's all "The X-Files": you just have to decide which parts of it are worth watching.