The X-Files' Lone Gunmen Spin-Off Show May Have Predicted 9/11

"The Lone Gunmen" spinoff was meant to be a more humorous cousin to "The X-Files," with the three weirdo leads getting into their own crazy misadventures. But the pilot episode would end up being far too close to real events. In that episode, a terrorist hacker hijacks an airliner with plans to crash the plane into the World Trade Center. The hacker hopes the attack will be embraced by other anti-American terrorist groups and will then lead to a new, profitable war.

The plot comes dangerously close to succeeding, complete with images of the plane hurtling towards the Twin Towers (unlike the real attacks, the Lone Gunmen scene takes place at night). Thankfully, our heroes the Lone Gunmen are able to stop the attack at the last minute, with the plane pulling up and narrowly missing the Trade Center. The episode aired exactly six months and one week prior to the real 9/11 attacks. "I woke up on September 11 and saw it on TV and the first thing I thought of was The Lone Gunmen," said the show's executive producer and episode co-writer, Frank Spotnitz.

However, by then, the show had already been canceled, and not many people made the connection. "[I]n the weeks and months that followed, almost no one noticed the connection," Spotnitz said. "What's disturbing about it to me is, you think as a fiction writer that if you can imagine this scenario, then the people in power in the government who are there to imagine disaster scenarios can imagine it, too."

Of course, this was all a strange and unfortunate coincidence. Still, the fact that the "Lone Gunmen" episode came so close to the real attacks definitely raises an eyebrow or two. As for the Lone Gunmen themselves, they were eventually killed off on "The X-Files," only to return again in comic book form. You just can't keep those guys down.