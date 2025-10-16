5 Essential The X-Files Episodes Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Chris Carter's paranormal mystery series "The X-Files" wasn't just one of the best TV shows of the 1990s, but it came to define the era. "The X-Files" was produced after the end of the Cold War, and while the United States was enjoying a new period of seeming economic prosperity and eerie international peace. This period, however, made many of us suspicious. Rather than focus our enmity on mysterious foes overseas, we turned inward, looking at our own institutions with suspicion. The FBI's malfeasance became a point of interest, and "The X-Files" posited that the world was rife with aliens, cryptids, and vampires ... and that the FBI spends considerable resources hiding them from the public.

Agent Mulder (David Duchovny) was the open-minded explorer, wanting to find the truth about the world, wounded from when his sister was abducted by aliens. Agent Scully (Gillian Anderson) was the skeptic, always insisting that there is a logical, scientific reason that something may look supernatural. Scully retained her skepticism, even after seeing weird creatures with Mulder every week. The series was funereal in tone and intellectual in presentation. It was sensational and smart at the same time.

But just as the 1990s eventually came to an end, "The X-Files" lost its relevance. It was a reflection of the time. After the beginning of the George W. Bush administration, its wee alien conspiracies suddenly seemed naïve. "The X-Files" had no place in the world anymore. It's no wonder that the world's many X-Philes dislike all the show's seasons that aired after 2000. I say declaratively that seasons 7 through 11 are not essential. Well, with one exception, as we'll see below. H

ere are the five most essential episodes of "The X-Files." Note: this will not merely be a list of the "funny" episodes. Fans like those best, of course, but the below selections are more generally emblematic of what the series is capable of.