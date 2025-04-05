Why Fox Cancelled The X-Files Spin-Off The Lone Gunmen

Richard Langley (Dean Haglund), Melvin Frohike (Tom Braidwood), and John Fitzgerald Byers (Bruce Harwood) — collectively known as the Lone Gunmen — first appeared in the episode of "The X-Files" called "E.B.E." (February 18, 1994). They were a trio of very, very intense nerds who spent their days looking into conspiracy theories, often finding (specious) evidence for their existence. Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) also investigated conspiracies, and would occasionally turn to the Lone Gunmen to give his investigations credibility. The Gunmen, however, were comic relief characters, presented as an over-the-top counterpart to Mulder. No matter how wild Mulder got with his talk of aliens, monsters, and government cover-ups, the Gunmen outstripped him in paranoia and conspiratorial hypotheses.

Advertisement

The Gunmen appeared in 40 episodes of "The X-Files" overall (including in the weird latter-day revival seasons), and many fans loved them. They were a whimsical warning of what Fox Mulder might become, if he allowed to lose himself in conspiracy theories. The Gunmen had actual espionage skills, of course, but no actual cool. They were capable and awkward at the same time. They provided a marvelous break to the usual funereal tone of "The X-Files."

They also had their own spinoff TV series in 2001, and it was a gigantic flop. "The Lone Gunmen" ran on Fox from March 4 to June 1, lasting only 13 episodes before being canceled. Some "X-Files" fans tuned in, of course — there were certainly enough X-Philes in 2001 — but a "sillier" version of a sci-fi series best known for its foggy-skies earnestness wasn't well-received. The show was canceled merely because no one was tuning in. Show co-creator Vince Gilligan has been asked about "The Lone Gunmen" several times over the years, and he chalks up the show's failure to bad timing; he's actually very proud of the show.

Advertisement