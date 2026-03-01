One of the most enduring genres available on the television medium, dating as far back as 1949's "Captain Video and His Video Rangers," is science fiction. Since then, the genre has been something of a constant, often pushing the boundaries of popular storytelling as television has evolved. Over the subsequent decades, sci-fi has marked the time, with many shows, even cult classics, earning particularly vocal fandoms. Some sci-fi television properties are multigenerational, reinvented and relaunched to better align with contemporary audience sensibilities.

Simply put, we love sci-fi TV shows, from the big bombastic spectacle to the more character-driven possibilities of the genre. At the same time, sci-fi is extremely malleable, capable of nonsensical comedies, soul-searching dramas, and escapist action. With so many different creative directions for the genre, there is a plethora of series to highlight, but we've narrowed it down to a handful of standouts.

Here are the 15 best sci-fi shows of all time ranked, exemplifying the enduring excellence of the genre.