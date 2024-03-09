Why Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Dominion Wars Caused Tension Behind The Scenes

"Star Trek" is an explicitly pacifist show. Creator Gene Roddenberry was very clear when he invented the premise that "Star Trek" wasn't going to be about inter-species wars, and that battle wasn't going to be the show's focus. True, there are several episodes of the original "Star Trek" series that focus on tactics and battleship-like maneuvers, but the general idea was that the USS Enterprise could solve problems without having to kill or "defeat" anyone.

These notions only became stronger in the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a series that was more explicitly about diplomacy and pacifism than the original series. Again, "Star Trek" characters were armed with weapons, but violence was never assumed to be the only natural course of action. If the Federation was ever on the brink of war (with an alien race like the Romulans, for instance), it was always spoken of as civilization's ultimate failing. War, Trekkies saw time and again, was something to be avoided at all costs.

Those notions broke down, however, on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," a show about conflict. "Deep Space Nine" was set on a remote space station that orbited Bajor, a planet undergoing a reconstruction. Bajor had just survived a near-genocide, and, during its recovery period, was tilting dangerously close to a corrupt theocracy. Starfleet was there to oversee the reconstruction. Gentle Federation citizens now had to directly communicate with warmongers, religious zealots, and, worst of all, capitalists. Later on, the Dominion — a conquering body from across the galaxy — would threaten outright war. It's hard to remain peaceful when everyone wants to fight.

In a 2011 StarTrek.com retrospective with "Deep Space Nine" co-creator Rick Berman, he recalled butting heads with showrunner Ira Steven Behr over whether or not war belongs in "Star Trek." Behr theorized that it does.