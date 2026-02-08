Why Futurama Remains One Of TV's Most Unexpected Comfort Shows

Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's "Futurama" has more lives than a cat. The animated series debuted in 1999 as a way for Groening (a long-time sci-fi fan) and Cohen (a computer whiz and brilliant comedy writer) to get their geekier impulses up on a screen. The "Futurama" writers room is famously staffed by scientists and multiple possessors of advanced math degrees, so the series contains a lot of subtle (and explicit) references to real-life physics and math. At the same time, though, it is a slapstick comedy with drunken droids, TV-obsessed aliens, a murderous robot Santa Claus, and dumpster-dwelling lobster doctors.

"Futurama" initially possessed a dystopian streak as well. It takes place in the year 3000, and city dwelling has become so bleak and difficult, there are coin-operated suicide booths on every corner. As the show progressed, it mellowed a bit and the suicide booths were referred to less and less. Luckily, "Futurama" retained a certain degree of cynicism; the world is still ruled by wicked, corrupt leaders, and corporate mastery has only become more insidious.

The weirdness of "Futurama" may have been what got it canceled the first time. Too many aliens, perhaps. Too many spaceships, too many Hypnotoads, too many murderous robot Santa Clauses. But the series has been brought back, and canceled again, and brought back, and canceled, and revived again since its initial cancelation in 2003. It currently lives on Hulu. Clearly, there's something about "Futurama" that has people returning to it like a relaxing hot tub filled with two-headed goat vomit. We here at /Film have a few theories as to why it keeps pulling people back. "Futurama" is an optimistic show. Human, no matter how advanced our tech becomes, are still going to be recognizably dumb in the year 3000.