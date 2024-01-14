The Murderous Futurama Christmas Episode That Fox Initially Banned

By the estimation of "Futurama," Christmas will be celebrated very differently in the early 30th century. For one, festive, decorated fir trees will be replaced with palm trees. Also, the spelling of "Christmas" will officially evolve into "Xmas." Most importantly, Xmas will see the release of a real-life robot Santa Claus, built many years ago to gauge the niceness and naughtiness of the world's children and distribute worldwide gifts accordingly. Sadly, Robot Santa's programming had a glitch, and he now gauges everyone to be naughty, a sin punishable by death. Jolly Old St. Nick now takes to the skies on Xmas armed with missiles and bombs, merrily murdering anyone he sees on the streets. Fearful citizens huddle inside shielded beneath anti-Santa armor, a standard feature of most 30th-century buildings.

This is a wonderfully irreverent concept that blends Christmas imagery with science fiction in a blithe and silly fashion. In his first appearance in the episode "Xmas Story" (December 19, 1999), Santa was played by John Goodman. In all his subsequent appearances, he was played by "Futurama" regular John DiMaggio. Robot Santa returned in "A Tale of Two Santas" (December 23, 2001). In that episode, the Planet Express crew manages to trap Robot Santa in ice, leaving Bender (also DiMaggio) to deliver kind packages like in the good old days. Sadly, Bender is arrested for Santa's many crimes and immediately sentenced to death.

"A Tale of Two Santas," however, seems to have made Fox nervous with its Santa-based violence. "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen talked to IGN back in 2012, and he recalled planning a viewing party during the 2000 Christmas season, only to find that the episode in question had been pushed back an entire year.