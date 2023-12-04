One Futurama Plot Was So Complicated It Created A New Kind Of Math

In the "Futurama" episode "The Prisoner of Benda," Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) invents a body-swapping device that trades the consciousnesses of two users. He, being a very, very old man, would like to occupy the youthful, more active body of his employee, Amy Wong (Lauren Tom). Amy, meanwhile, longs to overeat as she once did as a child, and the Professor's bony body would allow her to indulge in her appetite. They swap bodies, but only after doing so realize that the machine doesn't allow them to swap back. A third body would allow Amy to return to her body, but then the Professor and the third party would be swapped. It was all very complicated.

Eventually, Fry (West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) are having romantic dates in the bodies of Dr. Zoidberg (West) and the Professor, and the Professor is performing in an Eastern European circus in Bender's body. Bender (John DiMaggio) stages a heist in Amy's body, before giving Amy's body over to a talking wash bucket. The wash bucket hosts the consciousness of a traveling robot aristocrat and Dr. Zoidberg is in Fry. Returning everyone back to their own bodies will become a massively complicated affair.

Indeed, the Harlem Globetrotters are called in to solve the issue; in the "Futurama" universe, the Globetrotters are genius mathematics experts. Some complex math is required.

In a 2014 episode of the Wired Magazine podcast "Geek's Guide to the Galaxy," "Futurama" co-creator David X. Cohen talked about "The Prisoner of Benda" and the real-life math that went into the story. Luckily, the "Futurama" writer's room contains multiple possessors of advanced math degrees, and one writer in particular, Ken Keeler, actually math-ed out the body-swap solution used in the script.