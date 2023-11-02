Good News, Everyone: Futurama Has Been Renewed For Two More Seasons
Good news, everyone! "Futurama" has once again found new life, as the beloved animated series has been renewed for an additional two seasons at Hulu. Yes, the Planet Express gang will be back for two more seasons of adventures in the future. Mind you, this is in addition to the forthcoming season 12, which is already in the works at the streaming service, meaning the series has been renewed for seasons 13 and 14 as well. Cue the "Shut up and take my money!" chant from fans who are now going to happily continue to subscribe to Hulu.
The announcement was made via a press release, which confirmed that "Futurama" season 13 and season 14 will consist of ten episodes each, just like season 11 did. The latest season aired on Hulu earlier this year, which revived the series following a full decade hiatus. While most streaming services don't reveal too much in terms of viewership metrics, it appears as though the people at the top of the food chain were quite happy with the results. Producer Claudia Katz also hasn't ruled out a movie at Hulu. It seems Fry and the gang are firmly back.
"Futurama" season 11 has been generally well-received (read our review here) and has provided viewers with a very familiar brand of animated humor. There is no word yet on a premiere date for season 12, but it would make sense for Hulu to make this an annual tradition. 2024 would be a reasonable expectation at this point.
Futurama refuses to die
The animated series originally premiered on Fox in 1999. The show ran for four seasons on the network before being canceled somewhat unceremoniously. After its initial run on the Fox, "Futurama" came back with four very successful direct-to-DVD releases from 2007 to 2009. This eventually led to the show's rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2013. The DVD movies were later repurposed as seasons of the show, making ten in total until the recent revival. The show has a unique place in TV history given its bumpy journey toward such a long run.
The series stars John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. DiMaggio had a contract stand-off with Hulu and almost didn't return as the voice of Bender in the revival. Ultimately, though, he decided to return despite not getting any more money. "Futurama" was created by Matt Groening, which "The Simpsons" creator then developed with David X. Cohen. Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz serve as executive producers.
