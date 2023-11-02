Good News, Everyone: Futurama Has Been Renewed For Two More Seasons

Good news, everyone! "Futurama" has once again found new life, as the beloved animated series has been renewed for an additional two seasons at Hulu. Yes, the Planet Express gang will be back for two more seasons of adventures in the future. Mind you, this is in addition to the forthcoming season 12, which is already in the works at the streaming service, meaning the series has been renewed for seasons 13 and 14 as well. Cue the "Shut up and take my money!" chant from fans who are now going to happily continue to subscribe to Hulu.

The announcement was made via a press release, which confirmed that "Futurama" season 13 and season 14 will consist of ten episodes each, just like season 11 did. The latest season aired on Hulu earlier this year, which revived the series following a full decade hiatus. While most streaming services don't reveal too much in terms of viewership metrics, it appears as though the people at the top of the food chain were quite happy with the results. Producer Claudia Katz also hasn't ruled out a movie at Hulu. It seems Fry and the gang are firmly back.

"Futurama" season 11 has been generally well-received (read our review here) and has provided viewers with a very familiar brand of animated humor. There is no word yet on a premiere date for season 12, but it would make sense for Hulu to make this an annual tradition. 2024 would be a reasonable expectation at this point.