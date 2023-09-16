A Futurama Movie Could Be In The Cards At Hulu

The constant cancelations and resurrections of "Futurama" have taught its makers to be nimble. The initial run of "Futurama" lasted four seasons from March 1999 until August 2003. At the time, it seemed like that was the end of things, but it would prove to be a mere five-year hiatus.

"Futurama" returned in 2008 in the form of four straight-to-DVD feature-length movies. The first one, "Bender's Big Score" was about a mysterious time-travel code tattooed on Fry's butt. The second, "The Beast with a Billion Backs," was about a lovelorn Lovecraftian space deity that romances everyone on Earth. "Bender's Game" saw the Planet Express crew transported into a Gygaxian fantasy universe (likely serving as the inspiration for Matt Groening's "Disenchantment"). "Into the Wild Green Yonder" concerns psychic waves pulsing through the universe, tinfoil hats, and a feminist uprising. The movies were eventually broadcast on TV, each one split up into four episodes.

The four movies have created a taxonomic headache for archivists. Do they each count as their own miniature season, or do all four count as a season unto themselves? /Film abides by the former, with the new season of "Futurama," currently airing on Hulu, to be the show's 11th. Other places online — notably Wikipedia — see the current season as the eighth.

Under the current deal, Hulu will be putting out 20 new episodes for the new season. Whether or not there will be more beyond that remains a question mark. Luckily, thanks to the above-mentioned nimbleness, the producers are ready for wherever the show may take them. In fact, "Futurama" producer Claudia Katz recently spoke with MovieWeb and noted that more shows would be great, but she is also open to the idea of another "Futurama" movie.