The Bizarre Fox Meeting That Led To Four Entire Futurama Movies

The tenure of "Futurama" has always been a bumpy road filled with cancellations and studio meddling, yet it's also gotten its share of good luck over the years. Most notable was Comedy Central's decision in 2007 to greenlight four DVD movies for the show, which had been canceled for nearly four years by that point. The movies were "Bender's Big Score," "The Beast With a Billion Backs," "Bender's Game," and "Into the Wild Green Yonder," released between March 2008 to August 2009. Not only did they function as films, but they were also split into four episodes each and were aired on Comedy Central as basically a 16-episode season. (That's how it's displayed on Hulu as well.)

Although these movies were meant to stand on their own, with Comedy Central not having any concrete plans to continue the show long-term, their success ended up leading to the official return of "Futurama" in 2010 and helped pave the way for yet another return with the newest season on Hulu. "Futurama" is now (technically, depending on how you count it) one of the longest-running animated sitcoms of all time, and a lot of that is thanks to the success of those DVD movies.

But how did the "Futurama" creators get four movies in the first place? The far more popular "The Simpsons" only ever managed to make one, after all. On paper, four movies within two years feels like a big ask, not just for the writers but for the audience who are used to the show in a non-serialized format. The answer, it turns out, has a lot to do with the idea that it's almost always better to buy things in bulk. The more movies the studio ordered, the cheaper they could get each of them produced.